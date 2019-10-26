Azopardi steadfast in GSD role despite leadership speculation
The Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, intends to lead the GSD into the next general election with a “positive and constructive” style of politics, despite speculation that his position could be challenged in a leadership election which, under the party’s rules, must be held within a year. This follows the party’s “disappointing” polling at...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here