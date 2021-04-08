Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

By Chronicle Staff
8th April 2021

British Airways has announced plans for a new service linking Gibraltar to London City Airport.

The new route will launch on June 25 and initially operate twice weekly over the summer period on Mondays and Fridays.

The airline said it would offer an important link for business travellers, holiday makers and those visiting friends and relatives as Covid regulations ease, as well as for cargo.

In a statement, the airline said it will also launch a twice-weekly service to Jersey from London City Airport.

Tom Stoddart, Managing Director of BA CityFlyer, which will operate the new services, said: "It’s great to be able to launch these two new services to Gibraltar and Jersey – it’s something customers have been asking us to do for quite a while.”

“Whether it’s for a holiday or visiting friends or relatives who live either end of route when the time is right, customers will benefit from direct flights to and from the extremely conveniently located London City Airport.”

Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, said: “This is excellent news and continues to show the confidence that the industry has in Gibraltar as a destination.”

“A seasonal link with London City Airport operated by BA CityFlyer brings yet another operator to Gibraltar and opens up a further catchment area from the UK.”

“This service will complement BA’s mainline services from Heathrow and the local business and financial services community will undoubtedly welcome a link to London’s financial district.”

“Our tourism, retail and hospitality industries can also look forward to greeting customers from the City and the east London catchment area.”

Fares will from £42 to Jersey and £43 to Gibraltar each way.

Customers benefit from British Airways’ flexible booking policy, offering customers no change fees or a voucher exchange for bookings made for travel before the end of April 2022, giving customers a large variety of options should their plans change.

Both flights will be operated by BA CityFlyer’s Embraer E190 aircraft.

British Airways will continue to operate its services to Jersey and Gibraltar alongside these new London City services.

British Airways has introduced a range of safety measures and partnerships to make the travel experience simple and enjoyable during and after the pandemic.

These include partnerships with testing provider Qured, and mobile travel health app VeriFly.

British Airways is currently in the middle of its latest sale with offers across flights and holidays – more information can be founded at ba.com/sale.

