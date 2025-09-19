Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 19th Sep, 2025

BA flight forced to hold approach after Spanish aircraft crosses flight path

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
19th September 2025

A commercial flight to Gibraltar was forced into a holding pattern on its approach to the Rock on Friday after a Spanish aircraft flew across its flight path.

The incident was first reported by Europa Sur, which suggested the Spanish aircraft was a helicopter.

No other details were available on Friday evening, though The Convent – the Office of the Governor – confirmed the incident.

“On Friday 19 September, a Spanish aircraft flew across the flight plan of an incoming British Airways flight into Gibraltar International airport causing it to be put into a holding pattern,” a Convent spokesperson told the Chronicle.

“Safety is our main priority.”

The spokesperson added: “The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office makes formal diplomatic representation to Spain where appropriate.”

“Incursions are a violation of UK sovereignty, not a threat to it.”

