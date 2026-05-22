Government ends school summer half-days, as Unite to ballot members on changes

The Gibraltar Government has announced changes to the school calendar that will end half-days at the close of the summer term, with schools remaining on full days for the rest of the 2025/26 academic year.

The changes take effect from the current academic year and the last day of the current school year will be Tuesday June 30, 2026.

For the 2026/27 academic year, summer hours in September will be retained until National Day.

The new calendar will also introduce a two-week break at Easter and a new midterm break during the summer term, the date of which has yet to be confirmed.

The Gibraltar Government said final details in relation to some school staff groups were still being discussed with the relevant civil service unions, adding further information would be provided once those discussions had concluded.

The Chronicle asked the Government for details of the rationale behind the changes but has received no response.

Responding to the announcement, Unite the Union said it would ballot members on the proposals.

The union said it had been in consultation with the Government on the proposals and had carried out an extensive process with members across all schools to gather feedback, concerns, issues and alternative ideas.

It said the outcome of that process had been presented to the Gibraltar Government.

Unite said a number of areas of concern had been satisfactorily addressed by the Minister for Education, though it added there were still issues it would continue to raise with the Government to secure a successful resolution for members.

The union also said there remained a sense that the process had been rushed and would have benefited from being delayed until summer 2027 so that outstanding concerns could be resolved.

“Given the wide range of staff we represent throughout Gibraltar’s schools, Unite will now carefully review the final proposals, begin preparations to ballot our members and also continue engagement with HMGOG,” said Ann Smith, Unite’s convenor for education.

“As the recognised union for employees across a number of school-based grades and professions, we are mindful that the proposed changes may impact staff differently depending on their roles and working arrangements.”

“For this reason, we will be consulting and balloting each grade accordingly, taking into account the specific implications for those members.”

“We understand that many members are anxious to receive further information and reassurance on these proposals.”

“We want to assure members that Unite will continue to represent their views and concerns throughout this process.”

“Further updates, including details of the consultation and ballot arrangements, will be circulated to members shortly.”