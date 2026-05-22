Seven bales of cannabis resin seized last month

Customs officers seized a total of seven bales of cannabis resin weighing approximately 280 kg when they boarded the vessel in the Bay of Gibraltar.

HMC Searcher was immediately deployed under blue lights when HM Customs Marine Section officers responded to a call from Windmill Hill Signal Station regarding a suspect pleasure craft that was seen making its way into the Bay of Gibraltar from the direction of Ceuta.

Travelling at high speed they proceeded towards the centre of the Bay in order to intercept the vessel.

Once alongside, officers boarded the vessel and found it to be loaded with a total of seven bales of cannabis resin weighing approximately 280 kg.

The two occupants, both Spanish nationals, were then cautioned and arrested for the possession, importation and intent to supply a quantity of cannabis resin, said a statement from Customs.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I want to congratulate HM Customs Marine Section officers and the team at Windmill Hill Signal Station whose swift response led to this seizure. This is exactly the kind of coordinated work that keeps Gibraltar’s waters safe.”