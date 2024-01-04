BA flight makes unexpected landing in Nantes amid technical scare
Passengers on a British Airways flight on Tuesday made it to London Heathrow 19 hours behind schedule after their plane was forced to land in France. The drama for the passengers began early on Tuesday afternoon when their plane was delayed in Gibraltar due to technical issues. After getting airborne three hours behind schedule, the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here