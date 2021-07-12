BA ordered to refund businessman’s flights after court finds cancellation policy ‘not sufficiently clear’
British Airways has been ordered to pay the full cost of four business class tickets after the Supreme Court found its cancellation policy was “not sufficiently clear” on its website. The claim was brought before the court by Gibraltar-based businessman Martin Weigold, who bought four business class flight tickets to fly on the same day...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here