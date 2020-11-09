BA to continue flights despite England lockdown

British Airways will continue to provide services to and from the Gibraltar International Airport during England's lockdown, the Gibraltar Government announced today

The agreement in place between the government and the airline will see two weekly flights from London Heathrow to Gibraltar be offered on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“I’m happy to confirm that British Airways has agreed to continue a lifeline service to Gibraltar during the current lockdown in the United Kingdom," the Minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, Vijay Daryanani said.

“These are indeed challenging times and the Government is pleased that the services will support the business community as whole, allow those that need to travel for essential purposes to do so and ensure that our postal services continue.”

The agreement between the Gibraltar Government and British Airways is currently set to run from November 13 until December 1.