Baby Cable Car takes top prize at Gibraltar’s National Day fancy dress competition

A small baby sitting in his car seat within a replica of the Cable Car, complete with a monkey hanging off the side, won this year’s National Day fancy dress competition.

There was not a peep from Owen Cross as his father wheeled him onto stage and only smiles as the crowd applauded.

Twelve children in the Age 6 and under category were dressed up in red and white fancy dress - or as the bus ‘JACK 3’ in the case of one child - all celebrating Gibraltar’s identity on National Day.

Taking second place within the Age 6 and under category was Sophia Duarte dressed as Mary Poppins.

When she presented herself to the judges, Sophia tipped her hat and displayed her confidence and award-winning smile.

Third in the same category was Sofia Hook dressed as the Princess of Hearts, who also stole the hearts of the crowd with her strut onto stage, owning every square metre of it.

The winner in the Age 7 and over category was Serene Linsey dressed as Miss Gibraltar, perhaps a glimpse of what is to come for the poised little girl who in the Rock’s national costume beamed widely and waved at the crowd.

The Rock’s own superhero Man Ari Multani dressed as Spiderman complete with the flag of Gibraltar, took second place and finally, in third place, was Nico Hutchings dressed as a Gibraltar rugby player, a costume good enough to tackle all others.

The event was hosted by former Miss Gibraltar, Shyanne Azzopardi, who introduced each child and asked either the youngster or their parent important details such as name, age and how long it took to create their costume.

The judging panel was led by seasoned judge Penny Garcia, the present Miss Gibraltar Shania Ballester and the husband of the Minster for Culture, Samuel Baena.

Ms Azzopardi noted that the judges had their work cut out for them as they assessed the creativity and personality of each young contestant.

"It's getting harder every year," said Ms Garcia, highlighting the impressive standards on display.

Miss Gibraltar echoed these sentiments, praising the contestants for their remarkable costumes and stage presence.

"We judged not only for the category, but also for personality and creativity. It was a very difficult decision, but we are happy with our winners,” she said.

Mr Baena also commented and said he was confident with the judges’ decisions, however hard it might have been.

Ms Azzopardi also ensured that every contestant left the stage with a medal and a goodie bag, emphasising that "all of you are winners."

The event was a true celebration of Gibraltar's National Day fancy dress competition and proved that the tradition has no sign of wavering.