Fri 14th Oct, 2022

Extra bank holiday for King Charles' coronation, Govt confirms

Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.

By Chronicle Staff
14th October 2022

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed a special King's coronation bank holiday on Monday, May 8, 2023.

The King’s coronation will be held on Saturday, May 6 next year, with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside Charles, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The deeply religious affair will take place in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the monarch’s accession and the death of the Queen.

The Palace said the ceremony will be “rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry” but also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future”.

Charles III will be anointed with holy oil, receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre, be crowned with the majestic St Edward’s Crown and blessed during the historic ceremony.

Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, just like the Queen Mother was when she was crowned Queen in 1937.

The bank holiday's for 2023 are as follows:

New Year's Day - Monday 2nd January 2023 (In lieu of Sunday 1st January)
Winter Midterm Bank Holiday - Monday 20th February 2023
Good Friday - Friday 7th April 2023
Easter Monday - Monday 10th April 2023
Workers' Memorial Day - Friday 28th April 2023
May Day - Monday 1st May 2023
Special King's Coronation Bank Holiday - Monday 8th May 2023
Spring Bank Holiday - Monday 29th May 2023
King's Birthday - Monday 12th June 2023*
Late Summer Bank Holiday - Monday 28th August 2023
Gibraltar National Day - Monday 11th September 2023 (In leu of Sunday 10' September)
Christmas Day - Monday 25th December 2023
Boxing Day - Tuesday 26th December 2023

*Could change if the UK changes

