Bank J. Safra Sarasin (Gibraltar) donates £75,000 to Taskforce Future

The Gibraltar branch of Swiss private bank J. Safra Sarasin has donated £75,000 to the Government of Gibraltar’s Taskforce Future to assist in the marketing and promotion of Gibraltar as it emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bank said felt that the launch of the task force was a good step to position Gibraltar’s economy post Covid-19.

“Taskforce Future has a critical role in ensuring Gibraltar’s economy is able to re-open and innovate to secure a positive future,” said the bank’s chief executive, Marvin Cartwright.

“As a bank fully committed to Gibraltar we appreciate the importance of this task force and are delighted to show our support.”

The donation was welcomed by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“The Government is grateful to Bank J. Safra Sarasin (Gibraltar) Ltd for its generous donation and for it to be the first commercial entity in Gibraltar to donate towards this important initiative announced by the Government,” Mr Picardo said.

“Taskforce Future will play a crucial role in preparing Gibraltar for the reopening of businesses all over the world.”