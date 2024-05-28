Bank manager jailed over seven years for £2m fraud
A bank manager who “destroyed” the lives and careers of her former colleagues in a “sophisticated” £2m fraud was jailed on Tuesday for seven and a half years. Gillian Balban, 52, was convicted two months ago after a 10-week trial for defrauding the Royal Bank of Scotland International out of hundreds of thousands of pounds...
