Tue 28th May, 2024

Local News

Bank manager jailed over seven years for £2m fraud

Gillian Balban arriving for her sentencing hearing court this morning alongside her husband. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
28th May 2024

A bank manager who “destroyed” the lives and careers of her former colleagues in a “sophisticated” £2m fraud was jailed on Tuesday for seven and a half years. Gillian Balban, 52, was convicted two months ago after a 10-week trial for defrauding the Royal Bank of Scotland International out of hundreds of thousands of pounds...

