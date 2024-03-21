Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold, but shows signs of cuts to come

Photo by Yui Mok/PA

By Press Association
21st March 2024

By August Graham, PA Business Reporter

The Bank of England has voted to keep interest rates unchanged, but showed what was perhaps the clearest sign in years that cuts could come in the months ahead.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said the economy is “not yet at the point” where rates can be lowered, but things are “moving in the right direction”.

For the first time since September 2021, no-one on the nine-person decision-making body that sets interest rates voted for an increase.

Eight members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said rates should be kept at the current 5.25% level at least until it meets next time.

While a vote to keep rates steady had been widely expected, in a surprise move two members who last month voted to keep hiking rates changed their minds.

“In recent weeks we’ve seen further encouraging signs that inflation is coming down. We’ve held rates again today at 5.25% because we need to be sure that inflation will fall back to our 2% target and stay there,” Mr Bailey said.

“We’re not yet at the point where we can cut interest rates, but things are moving in the right direction.”

Jonathan Haskell and Catherine Mann had in February’s meeting argued that rates should rise to 5.5%, but on Thursday they joined the majority to vote for 5.25%.

One member of the committee, Swati Dhingra, voted to cut rates to 5%, repeating her vote from last month.

Every time the MPC meets, economists analyse the exact words it uses to see what has changed since last time.

This time much of the language was unchanged, but the Bank did say rates are “bearing down on inflationary pressures”.

The Bank is tasked to keep inflation under control, and interest rates are its main tool to do so. When rates go up, it tends to put downwards pressure on inflation.

Inflation, measured by the Consumer Prices Index, has been very high in the last two years for a series of reasons including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Data released on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics showed inflation reached 3.4% in February, its lowest point since 2021.

The data also showed inflation in the services sector, in the Bank’s words, “remains elevated at 6.1%”.

And despite the slowdown in inflation, “key indicators of inflation persistence remained elevated”, the Bank said.

At the MPC’s meeting there had been some disagreement within the eight-person majority which voted to keep rates unchanged.

One group in the majority thought interest rates were “having a material impact in reducing the more persistent and slower-moving components of inflation”.

But on the other end there was a group who thought “wage growth remained too high” and there are just “limited signs” that services inflation would return to the 2% target “sufficiently rapidly”.

Among these, “members (were) differing on the extent of evidence that was likely to be needed” before they started cutting rates.

Ms Dhingra argued “consumer price inflation was already, and had been for some time, on a firm downward trajectory”.

Speaking to broadcasters later in the day, Mr Bailey said: “Inflation has come down. It’s come down as we expected.

“But we have still got some way to go, particularly with what I call the more persistent bits of inflation.

“That’s particularly the services element – it’s about half the total basket of prices – that’s still at 6%.

“Now, we don’t need to see it come all the way down to a sustainable level consistent with the target, but we do need to see further progress.

“But I do want to give this message very strongly, we’ve had very encouraging and good news so I think we can say we’re on the way.”

Most Read

Local News

Jury convicts former bank manager in £2m fraud trial

Wed 20th Mar, 2024

Local News

Cyclist, 70, calls for more cycle lanes and regulation of e-scooters

Wed 20th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Treaty negotiators ‘getting closer in positions’, Albares says

Wed 20th Mar, 2024

Features

Wedding anniversary vows renewal

Wed 20th Mar, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Me and my ADHD

Thu 21st Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
James Heappey becomes latest Tory MP to stand down as he leaves defence post

15th March 2024

UK/Spain News
UK names new ambassador to Madrid

14th March 2024

UK/Spain News
HMS Diamond to take over shipping protection duties in Red Sea

13th March 2024

UK/Spain News
Charles vows to serve the Commonwealth ‘to the best of my ability’

11th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024