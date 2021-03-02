Bars and restaurants reopen for first time this year

Catering establishments yesterday reopened their doors for the first time this year after months of Covid-19 restrictions.

Diners could be seen enjoying their first morning coffee of the year in local bars on Monday, with active Covid cases now at a six-month low.

The reopening follows weeks of lockdown restrictions, where Gibraltar suffered the worst effects of the pandemic following a festive surge.

Last week Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said all staff in catering establishments are required to wear double masks for the 30 days of March.

The curfew has been pushed to midnight to allow restaurants to stay open for longer.

There will be a maximum of six diners allowed at a table and there will be a temporary control on licensing hours which will prohibit the sale of alcohol between 3pm and 7pm in any catering establishment during the month of March.

Gibraltar Catering Association called for more clarity on the measures prior to the reopening.

In particular the Association was concerned over the double masking measures and the banning of alcohol.

But despite concerns, the GCA said the sector was grateful for the financial support over these past months of closure from the Gibraltar Government.