Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Bars and restaurants reopen for first time this year

A return to routine as bars and restaurants reopened after lockdown and the Rock’s Main Street café culture sprung back to life. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
1st March 2021

Catering establishments yesterday reopened their doors for the first time this year after months of Covid-19 restrictions.

Diners could be seen enjoying their first morning coffee of the year in local bars on Monday, with active Covid cases now at a six-month low.

The reopening follows weeks of lockdown restrictions, where Gibraltar suffered the worst effects of the pandemic following a festive surge.

Last week Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said all staff in catering establishments are required to wear double masks for the 30 days of March.

The curfew has been pushed to midnight to allow restaurants to stay open for longer.

There will be a maximum of six diners allowed at a table and there will be a temporary control on licensing hours which will prohibit the sale of alcohol between 3pm and 7pm in any catering establishment during the month of March.

Gibraltar Catering Association called for more clarity on the measures prior to the reopening.

In particular the Association was concerned over the double masking measures and the banning of alcohol.

But despite concerns, the GCA said the sector was grateful for the financial support over these past months of closure from the Gibraltar Government.

Most Read

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Local News

Govt confirms 97% uptake in vaccination programme

Fri 26th Feb, 2021

Local News

Govt offers advice after G-reg cars impounded at border over VAT rules

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Local News

Local restaurants eager to welcome back diners

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Sunborn counts cost of Covid on business, hopes for early recovery

1st March 2021

Local News
Court urged to issue guidance on bullying claims as Cassaglia appeal ends

1st March 2021

Local News
Local restaurants eager to welcome back diners

1st March 2021

Local News
Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

1st March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021