Fri 19th Jun, 2020

Bars set to reopen as Rock moves to phase 4 of exit plan

By Chronicle Staff
19th June 2020

The Gibraltar Government will publish legislation to allow bars to resume business on June 22, in line with phase four of its Unlock the Rock strategy.

Some restrictions will apply and businesses will require a permit from the Director of Public Health before opening.

Existing restaurants, cafeterias, or any other catering establishments who now wish to accommodate the bar area of their business, are required to apply.

The Environmental Agency has produced guidelines to assist with the application process. Applicants will be required to submit a Business Operating Processes and Procedures form, a copy of which will be included within the guidelines.

Applications will be considered and permits will only be granted where processes and procedures are deemed satisfactory, so as to minimise the risk of transmission of the infection.

The guidelines and application forms can be requested from The Environmental Agency via email at admin@eag.gi or follow the link at http://environmental-agency.gi/.

Completed applications can be returned to the same email address.

The Government said the guidelines were produced by The Environmental Agency, are industry-specific and should be read in conjunction with the Director of Public Health’s General Principles for Developing Business Operating Processes and Procedures

