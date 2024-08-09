Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Aug, 2024

Bassadone Automotive Group signs Armed Forces Covenant

By Chronicle Staff
9th August 2024

Bassadone Automotive Group signed the Armed Forces Covenant on Friday at its headquarters Gibraltar with Commander British Forces, Commadore Tom Guy RN, and Bassadone Automotive Group COO Mr Peter Hinrichs Bering.

The signing was witnessed by personnel from Bassadone and British Forces Gibraltar.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly. The UK Government is committed to supporting the armed forces community by working with a range of partners, including businesses, local authorities, charities, and the public.

Upon signing, Bassadone Automotive Group have made a range of written and publicised promises to set out their support.

“I am delighted that Peter, on behalf of Bassadone Automotive Group, has today signed the Armed Forces Covenant which validates their commitment to our Armed Forces.

Such endeavours, alongside the 58 local businesses which are members of the Defence Discount Scheme, reinforce the strong and longstanding relationship between British Forces Gibraltar and the Gibraltar community,” said Cmdr Guy.

