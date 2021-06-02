Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Bassadone unveils new showroom for 300-strong staff

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
2nd June 2021

The Bassadone Automotive Group opened its new premises in the Dockyard, cementing its commitment to a continued relationship with Gibraltar. At the launch yesterday evening Chief Minister Fabian Picardo described how the Bassadone Automotive Group is “one of Gibraltar’s largest and most successful businesses in any sector.” When George Bassadone joined the family business in...

