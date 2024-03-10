The battle for the top six intensifies with five teams vying for fourth, fifth, and sixth positions. Glacis United’s hopes disappeared, while Europa, after a dismal first round, has turned their season around, now contending for a top-six finish. However, doubts loom over both Mons Calpe, defeated by Europa, and Manchester 62, who struggled against College 1975.

The Manchester 1962 versus College 1975 clash proved to be a surprise six-goal thriller, showcasing Manchester’s comeback to secure all three points against a team outside the top six. Five minutes into the match, both teams had already scored two goals, with Manchester taking the lead, only for College 1975 to swiftly equalize with a flicked header.

Manchester 62’s defense faltered, leading to a loss of concentration, while College 1975, buoyed by their goal, stifled Manchester’s attacks for the initial twenty minutes. Despite urgency on both sides, College prevented Manchester from seizing early possession and goal-scoring opportunities.

It wasn’t until the 18th minute that Manchester 62 had a corner, but it proved to be a wasted opportunity. Despite gaining some fluidity, they faced a resilient College 1975 side, matching them blow for blow.

College highlighted their threat to Manchester’s hope of a top-six finish when Dylan Duo scored, giving College 1975 the lead. This setback forced Manchester to open up their game to secure points, but College 1975 continued to hold firm.

In the second half, Manchester managed to equalize in injury time, capitalizing on a defensive error by College. Despite College’s efforts to regain the lead, Manchester seized the initiative, taking the lead in the 62nd minute through Ruiz.

Manchester 62 protected their lead and finished with a 4-2 victory, securing fifth place just below Europa Point. However, their prospects of finishing in the top six now depend on favorable results in other matches, especially their final match against Lynx.

Meanwhile, Lynx struggled against Glacis, but ultimately secured a crucial win, spelling the early end of Glacis United’s season. With Glacis, College 1975, and Lions Gibraltar out of contention for the top six, the race narrows down to Europa Point, Lynx, Europa, Mons Calpe, and Manchester 62.

Europa’s 3-1 victory over Mons Calpe places them within sight of a possible sixth-place finish. Facing Lincoln Red Imps and Lions Gibraltar in their final two matches, Europa will be hoping for other results to go their way to secure a spot in the top six.