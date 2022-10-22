Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 22nd Oct, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Battle of Trafalgar commemorated

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
22nd October 2022

Members of British Forces Gibraltar gathered in the Trafalgar Cemetery to commemorate the Battle of Trafalgar yesterday.

The service was attended by the Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, who each laid a wreath at the nearby statue of Admiral Lord Nelson before the service commenced.

Command Chaplain Father Danny Hernandez led the service, reading out prayers and pronouncing the Blessing.

Sir David read the despatch from Admiral Collingwood, followed by The Preamble read by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Lord Nelson’s Prayer read by Commodore Tom Guy.

The service was also attended by a former Royal Navy communicator, Robert Reeves, who served in HMS Rooke 50 years ago.

Mr Reeves left the Rock in January 1973 having served in the Communications Centre as supervisor of the watch for a year.

Reminiscing about his time in Gibraltar, he said: “I remember attending this ceremony in 1972, however I do not remember it being this large.”

“I remember lining the route somewhere in the cemetery.”

“Ceremonies are very important and must always be remembered, and I am so grateful to be able to take part in this year’s service.”

Most Read

Local News

DPC clears major Devil’s Tower project, leaving nearby residents pleading for breathing space

Fri 21st Oct, 2022

Brexit

‘Flippant’ Brexit vote got Gib ‘into a bind’ - CM

Fri 21st Oct, 2022

Local News

Downtown Gibraltar BID faces backlash as businesses object to levy

Wed 19th Oct, 2022

Local News

Chinese-built modules for Rooke project set to arrive early 2023

Fri 21st Oct, 2022

Local News

DPC to discuss application for major development on Devil’s Tower Road

Tue 18th Oct, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd October 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Saltwater reservoir overflows after communications issue

22nd October 2022

Local News
Gibraltar Airport ‘not out of the woods yet’ as more ATC disruption likely, Parliament told

22nd October 2022

Local News
Gib fines for money laundering and counterterrorism should be ‘more dissuasive’, FATF chairman says

22nd October 2022

Local News
Chinese-built modules for Rooke project set to arrive early 2023

21st October 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022