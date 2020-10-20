Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Battle of Trafalgar remembered 215 years on

By Chronicle Staff
20th October 2020

A ceremony was held at the foot of the Admiral Lord Nelson statue mark the 215th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar.

The Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel led the ceremony by placing a wreath at the foot of Admiral Lord Nelson’s statue.

Commander Nick Baker, Commanding Officer and Lieutenant Commander Lloyd Cardy, Commanding Officer Gibraltar Squadron, all from the Royal Navy, laid wreaths on the graves of those who died here in Gibraltar as a result of wounds sustained during the Battle.

Sir David read the dispatch from Admiral Collingwood to the Lieutenant Governor of Gibraltar just after the battle over 200 years ago.

This was followed by the preamble which was read by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and reminded everyone that “for over two centuries the Fleets of the Royal Navy have gathered at Gibraltar for exercise and training in time of Peace. Here in time of War, the ships have assembled before sailing to face the dangers of the seas and the violence of the enemy.”

This year’s Trafalgar address was delivered by Commodore Steve Dainton, Commander British Forces who remarked on the proximity of Gibraltar to the cape of Trafalgar (70 miles).

“Notwithstanding the impact of Covid, at this time each year in Royal Navy warships and establishments around the world, people will be recalling the Battle of Trafalgar, remembering the sailors that fell and especially Admiral Horatio Nelson who delivered the most brilliant and decisive victory that ever distinguished the British Navy,” Commodore Dainton said.

“The battle was strategically important as it denied Napoleon the opportunity to launch his invasion of Britain and prepared the ground for his final defeat at Waterloo some 10 years later. It also laid the foundations for a century of dominance of British sea power and heralded the start of the age of the British Empire.”

“But most of all, it was the manner in which Nelson led his men – what he expected of them and they of him. He was an innovator. Forever searching for new ways to gain a tactical advantage, to find new methods of melding together individual men, officers and their ships into a single and cohesive force.”

Commodore Dainton added for two years, Nelson had been readying his fleet off the coast for battle.

“The Fleet was in top fighting condition as they were able to rely on the bastion here in Gibraltar to keep the ships supplied and fitted out as we still do today with the Forward Mounting Base here in Gibraltar,” he said.

“Over two centuries on, there remain many similarities between Nelson’s Navy and the Royal Navy of today.”

Commodore Dainton described how our forebears remind us of our duty and the highest standards that must be achieved.

“That is why, every year, we come together to remember the Battle of Trafalgar – to remember the bravery and sacrifice of men from both sides of the battle – to remember the 58 nations that fought in the Fleets including nine Gibraltarians in the British Fleet – to remember Admiral Lord Nelson who died knowing he had won a remarkable and historic victory and thanking God that he had done his duty.”

Most Read

Local News

Govt to announce new restrictions to stem rise in Covid-19 cases in Gibraltar

Sun 18th Oct, 2020

Local News

Fast intervention tightens circle around Covid cases

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Local News

Two arrested after Chatham Counterguard incident

Sat 17th Oct, 2020

Local News

RGP reviews Chatham incident, voices concern about adherence to Covid-19 regulations

Mon 19th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Charity ‘Rock Run’ challenge to attempt Guinness World Record

20th October 2020

Features
Covid-19 patients can have ongoing symptoms for months

20th October 2020

Features
How are other countries responding to a rise in coronavirus cases?

20th October 2020

Features
Google Search now lets people hum tune to identify song

20th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020