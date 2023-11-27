Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Bayside art on show

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
27th November 2023

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, recently visited the Bayside art students exhibition currently being held in the Fine Arts Gallery.

Mr Santos was shown around the gallery by Bayside art teacher Karl Ullger and a group of students on Friday morning.

The works of around 50 Bayside School GCSE and A Level students will be on show until the end of the week, with over 160 artworks displayed.

The art works were selected by the students and teachers, with each student submitting between two and three pieces.

The exhibition stretches both vaults in the Gallery and includes the works of four alumni students.

Some of the artworks on show are available for purchase and some are examination pieces students will be submitting for their courses later this year.

The exhibition has been organised by teachers Karl Ullger, Patricia Imossi, Chris-Anne Ullger, Claire Gill and Nadyle Garcia, Learning Support Assistant Germaine Warwick and technicians Karina Cooper and Lee Fa.

The exhibition is open throughout the week with the last chance to view on December 1.

