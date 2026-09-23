TNG renews bid for 24-hour working at Eastside 

TNG Global Foundation is again asking the members of the Development and Planning Commission to allow temporary 24-hour working on coastal protection works at the Eastside.

The debate on the application will be heard on Thursday morning when the members meet for the September meeting, which will be online.

In June this year, the DPC rejected an application from the developer of the Eastside project for 24-hour working at the site.

The application, which would have cut the construction period by about five weeks, was rejected by six votes against, with four in favour.

The developer was at the time told that it could continue with current arrangements allowing it to work until midnight but must provide clear contact information for anyone who wishes to complain about noise.

Also on the DPC agenda is an application for enabling works connected to the proposed urban wastewater treatment plant and pumping station.

The members will discuss the former Brewery Crusher site at 3 Levanter Way and Little Bay Car Park, adjacent to the existing manhole 44, together with their surrounding areas.

The proposed works include site preparation, excavations, utility diversions and associated works intended to facilitate construction of the wastewater treatment plant and pumping station.

Other applications on the agenda include a request to renew Supplemental Planning Permission for an additional year in relation to proposed works to a barrel-type water cistern at 7 and 9 Town Range.

At 5 Town Range, a separate application seeks another year for supplemental permissions relating to minor alterations to apartments 1B, 2B and 3B, and another application for alterations to the layout of a duplex penthouse on floors five and six.

An application at 22 South Walk, Europa Walks Estate, proposes a loft conversion together with extension and refurbishment works to the residence.

At 41 Europa Road, plans have been submitted for the refurbishment and extension of existing premises and their conversion to residential use.

The commission will also consider linked planning and demolition applications concerning 16 and 20 Flat Bastion Road.

The planning application proposes a one-storey extension and conversion of the existing building into three family homes, while retaining the western façade.

The plans also include a landscaped rooftop car park accessed by a bridge over an existing public footpath.

A separate demolition application proposes the demolition of a residential building with brick and timber walls and a corrugated pitched roof, while retaining the western façade.

It also includes demolition of a small neighbouring store and associated site stabilisation and enabling works.