Apprenticeship delivers 10 new qualified bus drivers

Ten participants have completed the Government’s D Licence Apprenticeship Programme, with all obtaining their full D Licence and progressing into employment with the Gibraltar Bus Company as supply drivers.

Some have already gone on to secure full-time driver roles.

The programme was launched in August 2025 by the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism and the Ministry for Transport in collaboration with the Gibraltar Bus Company.

It was established to provide paid, structured training for people seeking careers in the transport sector while increasing the number of qualified drivers available for Gibraltar’s public bus service.

Participants completed D Licence theory and practical training alongside customer care, communication skills and awareness training on supported needs and disabilities.

The Minister for Employment, Apprenticeships and Skills, Christian Santos, said: “This is exactly what our apprenticeship programmes are designed to achieve - providing people with the skills and qualifications they need and creating a clear pathway into employment.”

“I congratulate all ten participants on obtaining their D Licences and progressing into employment with the Gibraltar Bus Company.”

“It is particularly encouraging that some have already progressed into full-time driver roles. I would also like to thank Minister Cortes, his team and the Gibraltar Bus Company for working with us to make this programme such a success."

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “I’m delighted and to welcome these 10 new drivers to the bus service. They will now join their colleagues at the Gibraltar Bus Company in continuing to provide an excellent service to community and visitors alike. Congratulations on your achievement and I wish you all the best in your careers.”

Mr Santos and Dr Cortes met the successful drivers to mark the completion of the programme and recognise their achievement.

The two ministries also thanked the Gibraltar Bus Company and those involved in delivering the training and supporting participants.