Tue 29th Apr, 2025

Bayside School staff donate £800 to Men In Need Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
29th April 2025

Men In Need Gibraltar has received an £800 donation from the staff of Bayside School in support of the charity’s ongoing work assisting men facing a range of serious challenges, including homelessness, addiction, job insecurity, mental health issues, and domestic violence.

The charity, registered in Gibraltar, provides a safe and supportive environment for men in distress and also offers community service opportunities for individuals who have been sentenced.

A spokesperson for Men In Need Gibraltar expressed gratitude for the donation, highlighting the importance of collaboration with schools, government departments and other local charities to ensure that vulnerable men receive the support they need.

The organisation said it looked forward to continuing its efforts to build a strong network of assistance for those in need.

