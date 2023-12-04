Bayside wins hat trick in Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize

Current and former students at Bayside School won the top three awards in the Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) Students Prize on Thursday evening.

The top prizes were awarded to Ana Tricker, who won the Judge’s Prize for her painting The ‘Patata’ Man, Zach Marrache who won the Public Vote Prize with his painting ‘Synagogues of Gibraltar’, and Jeremy McMahon received the Hassans’ Prize for his artwork ‘Disturbing Alloy’.

All three students created the artworks as students in Bayside School’s art department with Ana currently working on her GCSEs, Zach is now studying art as an A Level student, and Jeremy recently completing his A Levels and now attending university.

The winning pieces were selected from a pool of 88 works, which was whittled down to a shortlist of 20 artworks.

The artworks were on show at Xapo Bank and, with each winning prize, their school also received a cash prize.

Bayside School’s art department received £3,400 in funding after three of their students works were selected.

Judging the competition were local artists Sebastian Rodriguez and Naomi Martinez, and Howard Bilton, Founder and Chairman of SAF.

Together, the judges selected the Judge’s Prize, with the Public Vote award chosen by the public both online and in person when visiting the exhibition, and the Hassans’ Prize voted on by Hassans’ staff.

Five Highly Commended prizes, selected by the judges, were awarded to: Annalise Cisarego, Claudia Costa, Julianne Podesta, Kiaine Bosano and Ruby Randall.

Read more here.