Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Bayside wins hat trick in Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize

By Gabriella Peralta
4th December 2023

Current and former students at Bayside School won the top three awards in the Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) Students Prize on Thursday evening.

The top prizes were awarded to Ana Tricker, who won the Judge’s Prize for her painting The ‘Patata’ Man, Zach Marrache who won the Public Vote Prize with his painting ‘Synagogues of Gibraltar’, and Jeremy McMahon received the Hassans’ Prize for his artwork ‘Disturbing Alloy’.

All three students created the artworks as students in Bayside School’s art department with Ana currently working on her GCSEs, Zach is now studying art as an A Level student, and Jeremy recently completing his A Levels and now attending university.

The winning pieces were selected from a pool of 88 works, which was whittled down to a shortlist of 20 artworks.

The artworks were on show at Xapo Bank and, with each winning prize, their school also received a cash prize.

Bayside School’s art department received £3,400 in funding after three of their students works were selected.

Judging the competition were local artists Sebastian Rodriguez and Naomi Martinez, and Howard Bilton, Founder and Chairman of SAF.

Together, the judges selected the Judge’s Prize, with the Public Vote award chosen by the public both online and in person when visiting the exhibition, and the Hassans’ Prize voted on by Hassans’ staff.

Five Highly Commended prizes, selected by the judges, were awarded to: Annalise Cisarego, Claudia Costa, Julianne Podesta, Kiaine Bosano and Ruby Randall.

Read more here.

Most Read

Local News

Spanish fisherman case will return to court after a day of confusion and mixed rulings

Fri 1st Dec, 2023

Local News

Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Local News

UK students would be ‘game changer’ for University of Gibraltar

Mon 4th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Cameron and Albares discuss Gib as all sides seek swift conclusion to treaty talks  

Tue 28th Nov, 2023

Features

Scottish author features Gibraltar in latest book series

Fri 1st Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Table-top exercise rehearses ‘no deal’ response

4th December 2023

Local News
Feetham visits Companies House

4th December 2023

Local News
Online fraudster scams local out of over £10,000

4th December 2023

Local News
Jetstream and The Jesse Tree form part of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Casemates

4th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023