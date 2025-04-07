Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Bayside works coordination meetings continue

By Chronicle Staff
7th April 2025

The Minister for Transport, Technical Services and Infrastructure, Dr John Cortes, last week chaired the latest in a series of regular meetings with developers, contractors and utility providers working in the Bayside area.

The meetings are held to coordinate works across the various sites and aim to minimise inconvenience to the public while maximising efficiency.

Representatives from One Bayside, Elysium and the new GFA Stadium attended the meeting, along with officials from the Technical Services, Transport and Environment Departments, Aquagib, Gibelec and Gibtelecom.

Dr Cortes said: “Co-ordination and forward planning are key to projects progressing well without gaps or duplication, and with the least possible inconvenience to the community.”

“These meetings help to achieve this, and I will continue to hold them regularly for as long as necessary.”

