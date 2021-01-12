Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

BBC to celebrate musicals with series of special programmes

By Press Association
12th January 2021

By Tom Horton
The BBC has unveiled a series of programmes to celebrate musicals.

While theatres remain closed to the public due to coronavirus restrictions the programmes will broadcast hit songs and performances from the world of musical theatre.

BBC Radio 2 will host three days of programming about musicals, while further shows will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC Four and iPlayer.

Radio 2 presenter and West End star Elaine Paige said: “Musicals are such a huge part of my life – as they are for so many of my friends and colleagues – so to be unable to perform or go to the theatre for most of last year was devastating to us all.

“Radio 2 Celebrates Musicals is a way for us all to come together, to be uplifted and sing out loud to the world’s best show tunes.”

Radio 2 Celebrates Musicals will run from January 29-31.

The series of programmes will end on January 31 with a special show hosted by Sheridan Smith from the London Palladium.

Smith said: “With so many amazing performers we’re going to hopefully bring some joy to all those at home, with the best songs to help lift the spirits in these very difficult times.”

The programme will also be shown on BBC One in February.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “2020 left a gaping hole in the lives of musical theatre lovers with the shows being closed due to the pandemic.”

She added: “I truly hope our programming will help to lift the spirits and capture the joy and elation that only these wonderful songs and performers can bring.”
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

First UK food shipment cleared in Algeciras arrives by sea in Gibraltar

Fri 8th Jan, 2021

Local News

Change of command for Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

Mon 11th Jan, 2021

Leaked agreement sets out details of Gib’s post-Brexit relations with EU

Tue 12th Jan, 2021

Local News

Hospital increases alert level to ‘black’ as Covid admissions rise despite slower infection rate

Mon 11th Jan, 2021

Local News

Grim news of four Covid deaths tempers joy of vaccine rollout

Sun 10th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Care Agency carry out 96 support requests in lockdown

12th January 2021

Features
Study suggests strong link between gut microbes, diet and health

12th January 2021

Features
UK retailers suffer record sales slump in 2020 after shops shut doors

12th January 2021

Features
2021 Short Story Competition announced

12th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021