Fri 24th May, 2024

BCA industrial action 'de-escalated'

Passengers at Gibraltar International Airport. Photo by Brian Reyes.

By Chronicle Staff
24th May 2024

The Borders and Coastguard Agency industrial action set for this morning has been de-escalated after a constructive meeting with the Gibraltar Government.

In a joint statement issued hours after Unite members were meant to work slowly, the Government and Unite the Union announced their agreement to de-escalate.

The Government and Unite the Union said they have agreed to meet for monthly discussions in a similarly constructive and collegiate manner, with a view to resolving any concerns.

The planned action has resulted in concern for travel, when earlier this week, BCA union members said they would work “go slow” over “longstanding issues” regarding health and safety concerns.

Unite had said the Government had denied representatives from undertaking a health and safety site inspection of the airport as well as members being denied adequate rest facilities.

The public had been advised to make travel arrangements and expect delays at entry and exit points in Gibraltar.

But on Thursday evening the Government committed to an independent health and safety report after a meeting earlier in the day, adding that industrial action would only serve to inconvenience the public during a busy long weekend.

The GGCA and its members did not form part of the action despite respecting Unites decision to do so.

