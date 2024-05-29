Beach accessibility for bathing season

The Government has stated that although the official bathing season commences on the June 21, the Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO) and the Department of the Environment have this year worked together to ensure that persons with disabilities have had access to the sea as from April.

These arrangements have included Beach Attendants at Camp Bay from the Easter Weekend and all weekends thereafter until the official bathing season starts.

Until and thereafter the June 21 Camp Bay will offer, trained beach attendants that will assist persons with mobility issues when going into the sea. Amphibious wheelchairs to access the sea. Showers for those who do not wish to go into the sea.

Changing Place facilities which are open all year round for RADAR key holders. And accessible parking bays which are already in situ.

Once the official bathing season begins, all beaches, with the exception of Sandy Bay and Little Bay, will have the Accessible Stations.

Last week, the SNDO, Department of the Environment and Mobility Care Centre went around all the beaches conducting an assessment in preparation for the summer season.

In a statement the Government said it “wants to assure the community that the team have developed action points and are working collaboratively to ensure they are met in time for the commencement of the summer bathing season.”