Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Beachgoers treated to sight of fin whale migrating south

By Chronicle Staff
23rd July 2024

A fin whale was seen swimming past the east side of the Rock on Monday close to shore.

“We have three verified sightings of what we believe to be the same fin whale migrating south, heading out to the Atlantic,” said Lewis Stagnetto, from the Nautilus Project.

The whale was seen off Catalan Bay, then off Sandy Bay and again off Europa Point.

Mr Stagnetto urged boat users to ensure they followed the Cetacean Protocol if they saw whales in waters around the Rock.

“If people see it on their boats, they should observe the Cetacean Protocol and keep their distance from the animal,” he said.

“Use your zoom to get closer for the footage, but don't get close with your boat and certainly don't chase it in the zone above, in front of, or behind the animal.”

“And if you're on the beach, it's great to log it on Nemo, which is our citizen science platform, which gives us the data and allows us to monitor frequencies and numbers of animals coming through.”

Most Read

Local News

Juan Franco: ‘Brexit is now our biggest challenge’

Mon 22nd Jul, 2024

Features

Local couple compose for international artists following MODAVISION success

Mon 22nd Jul, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar FA to make formal complaint after Spanish national team chants ‘Gibraltar Español’

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Local News

Canoeing veteran honoured for 25 years of ‘exceptional service and community impact’

Mon 22nd Jul, 2024

Local News

Fraudsters scam local business out of £1m

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GCS announce 51st Gibraltar International Art Competition

23rd July 2024

Local News
Customs anti-smuggling operation

23rd July 2024

Local News
RGP logs over 60 traffic accidents in under three months

22nd July 2024

Local News
Court dismisses GibFibre’s competition claim against Gibtelecom

22nd July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024