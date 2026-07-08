The Gibraltar XI cricket selection were to fall in their first hurdle at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Sub Regional Qualifier b group phase match against Belgium this Wednesday.

selected for our opening match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Played at Køge Cricket Club in Denmark Captain Kieron Ferrary supported by his vice-captain Louis Bruce was unable to lead Gibraltar to victory in their first match. Losing by seven wickets.

Belgium secured a seven-wicket victory over Gibraltar after comfortably chasing down a target of 140 with 26 balls to spare in their T20 international.

Having posted 139 for 8 from their 20 overs, Gibraltar were always likely to need an early breakthrough to put pressure on the Belgian batting line-up. Although they struck twice inside the opening six overs, a commanding unbeaten innings from Aziz Mohammad ensured Belgium remained firmly in control throughout the chase.

Belgium made a positive start despite losing opener Ali Raza, who had struck 10 from nine deliveries before Avinash Pai bowled him in the second over. Pai was to enjoy an impressive spell, conceding just two runs from his two overs, including a maiden, to briefly stem Belgium's early momentum.

However, Aziz Mohammad quickly took control of the innings. After being kept relatively quiet during Pai's spell, he found his rhythm against the change bowlers, punishing anything loose. Mohamed Roshan endured a difficult return as two overs cost 34 runs, including five wides, while Aziz collected three boundaries in the fifth over to move Belgium towards 50.

Iain Latin provided Gibraltar with another breakthrough when he trapped Burhan Niaz lbw for five, leaving Belgium on 51 for 2 after six overs. Any hopes of building sustained pressure, though, were short-lived.

Aziz launched a decisive assault midway through the innings, taking 16 runs from three deliveries off Latin with two sixes and a four before reaching his half-century from just 28 balls. His aggressive strokeplay shifted the required rate firmly in Belgium's favour as the score passed 100 in the 11th over.

Omid Mailk Khel added valuable support with a brisk 28 from 17 balls, striking four boundaries before Kieron Ferrary bowled him to claim Gibraltar's third wicket. By then, however, Belgium required just 24 runs from eight overs.

Ferrary's economical spell briefly slowed the scoring, but Aziz continued to anchor the chase, remaining unbeaten on 67 from 44 deliveries. He was well supported by Shaheryar Butt, who finished unbeaten on 17, with the pair guiding Belgium to 142 for 3 in 15.4 overs.

For Gibraltar, Pai was the standout bowler with figures of 1 for 2 from two overs, while Latin and Ferrary each claimed a wicket. However, the expensive spells from the remainder of the attack, coupled with Belgium's composed batting, ultimately proved decisive as Gibraltar slipped to a seven-wicket defeat.