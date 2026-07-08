U16 girls faced first defeat in Malta

Facing Albania in their opening match, Gibraltar fell behind 21-13 in the first quarter, setting the tone for the remainder of the contest.

Unable to improve their scoring rate, Gibraltar added just seven points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and five in the final period as they suffered a 96-38 defeat in their tournament opener.

The team next face Moldova this evening. Their opponents also endured a difficult start to the tournament, suffering a 100-29 defeat to Armenia. Moldova's highest-scoring quarter was the first, in which they managed 10 points, with the remaining three quarters all producing single-digit tallies.

This evening's encounter could provide Gibraltar with their best opportunity to secure a positive result before taking on Armenia on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Gibraltar U16 boys return to the court in Yerevan, Armenia, where they are set to face Monaco in their next group-stage match.

Although they have suffered two defeats in the competition, their performance against Malta on Monday provided plenty of positives. Monaco have also lost both of their group-stage matches, most recently falling 66-56 to Andorra on Monday, having previously been beaten 107-73 by Malta in their opening fixture.