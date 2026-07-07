Lincoln Red Imps win first leg in Champions League

It was never going to be the easiest of matches for Lincoln Red Imps as they began their Champions League campaign against Andorran side Inter Club d’Escaldes.

However, Juan Manuel Pavón’s first official competitive match in charge proved to be a positive one.

His starting eleven may have raised a few eyebrows, with the likes of Torrilla, Britto and Jolley all named on the bench, while only one home-grown player, Bernardo Lopes, was included in the starting line-up. The decision proved to be the right one as Nano opened the scoring in the 16th minute.

New signing Toledano added Lincoln’s second before an own goal reduced the deficit to 2-1 before half-time, leaving Lincoln well placed to make a positive start to their European campaign.

A 76th-minute goal from Álvarez restored Lincoln’s two-goal advantage, providing the home side with a cushion as they withstood the visitors’ attempts to mount a comeback.

There were few surprises at Europa Point as Lincoln Red Imps maintained their shape while the Andorran side searched for a way back into the match.

The Gibraltar league champions ultimately secured an important 3-1 home victory as they now prepare to travel to Andorra for the second leg of the tie.