Gibraltar hockey head to Finland for internationals

The Gibraltar Men’s and Women’s National Teams will be in Helsinki, Finland, in the coming days to compete in their respective EuroHockey Championship II tournaments.

Both squads begin their campaigns this Thursday, with the women taking on Hungary, while the men start against hosts Finland.

The women’s team will also face Finland and Luxembourg on Friday and Saturday respectively, before the final position matches on Sunday.

The men will face Greece and Malta on Friday and Saturday respectively, before their own final position matches.

Women’s matches



Men’s matches

