Bella Vista Day Centre to reopen

Bella Vista Day Centre will slowly reopen to the community as from this Thursday, the Gibraltar Government has announced.

The government said the decision has been taken in view of the decrease of Covid-19 cases in the community, with the subsequent lower risk to Bella Vista service users.

The reopening of the centre will take place on Monday, August 16 and the daily number of users will be incremented until reaching full operational capacity by the end of next week.

Support services, such as the dementia outreach clinic, will continue until the day centre is working at full capacity.

“The ERS would like to express their gratitude to service users and their families for their support,” the Government said.

Samantha Sacramento, Minister for Health and Care said she was pleased that Bellavista Day Care Centre will gradually open its doors over the course of next week.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all those whose hard work and diligence has ensured continuous support to service users throughout the pandemic, through the outreach facility,” she said.