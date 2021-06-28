Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Jun, 2021

BFGIB personnel provide support to AWCP

By Chronicle Staff
28th June 2021

Following a request for assistance, a team from RAF Gibraltar’s Engineering Section, along with locally engaged civilians (LEC), took part in a volunteering event at the Animal Wildlife Conservation Park (AWCP) at Alameda Botanical Gardens.

This followed a recent volunteering initiative which was set up by the HIVE Information Officer, Davinia Baglietto, to encourage personnel in the MOD to engage with the wider community on the Rock.

The team involved RAF personnel Sergeant David Blanchard, Corporals Mark Mallabone, Lee Burtle and Alan Dunn, who were joined by LEC staff Dale Ramirez, Miguel Sansistaban, Christian De Haro and Albert Banda.

The two teams manually moved over two tons on soil, elevated the soil bed within the pig pens, filled several planters and created an area which they hope will encourage the tortoises to lay eggs.

This opportunity not only benefitted the AWCP, it also provided an opportunity for a team building event, which helped reaffirm the working together ethos.

The afternoon was enjoyable for those involved who were only too pleased to help and who will be back to work on future projects.

“We enjoyed our time working hard in the sun, to directly benefit the pigs, tortoises and botanical aspects of the Wildlife Park.

Moving the two tons of soil as we did was tough but doing it as a team helped bond us as a section: regardless of being military or civilian, we were all one force,” said Corporal Mark Mallabone.

Reflecting on the day’s events the HIVE Officer added: “It was an absolute pleasure to see the team working as hard as they did to accommodate the animals and support the volunteers of the Wildlife Park.”

The AWCP volunteers dedicate their time to providing the best possible care for all animals resident at the Wildlife Park.

The aim of the facility is to recreate natural habitats and to enhance the lives of the resident animals while also providing a wide range of education. This education includes helping pet owners choose wisely and conscientiously. The volunteers continually strive to raise awareness and support for international campaigns fighting against the illegal pet trade.

