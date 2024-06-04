BIG BOOK Meet brings literature lovers together with author sessions and poetry

The BIG BOOK Meet event was held at BOOKgem and the Ince's Hall Theatre courtyard last Saturday, June 1, with numerous activities for all literature lovers taking place all morning.

Activities included a 'Meet the Author'' session with local writers, including Karim Vatvani, Giordano Durante, former Chronicle deputy editor Alice Mascarenhas and Jackie Anderson.

There was also an open mic session for poets and storytelling for children, as well as a book exchange table.