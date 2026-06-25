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Thu 25th Jun, 2026

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Sports

Big weekend of sport with international rugby sevens, basketball and squash hosted on the Rock

By Stephen Ignacio
25th June 2026

With the Gibraltar 7s kicking off this Thursday evening at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar will see a full schedule of international sport across its main venues throughout the weekend.
The Gibraltar 7s is the last of the major sporting events to get underway.
Thursday saw the opening matches of the competition ahead of the Elite rounds taking place this weekend.
The Gibraltar 7s competition has become a key sports tourism event organised by Gibraltar 7s, a branch of Gibraltar Rugby.
At the Tercentenary Sports Hall, basketball fans can enjoy the FIBA Small Countries Championships, which will see the semi-finals and finals played on Saturday and Sunday after the group stages conclude on Thursday evening.
Gibraltar have set their sights on reaching this Sunday's final.
Notably all three sporting events will have a global audience with the Gibraltar7s streamed live via their own youttube channel, the FIBA Small Countries also streamed live via the FIBA official website that has over 3 million subscribers, whilst Squash is streamed live via the PSA Challenge Tour channels. Adding to Gibraltar's exposure on the international stage.

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