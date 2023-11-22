Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Nov, 2023

Bike lanes cost £1m, Parliament told

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
22nd November 2023

The bike lane from the Sundial roundabout to Waterport Road roundabout has cost just over £1m, Parliament heard on Wednesday. GSD MP Damon Bossino described the cost as “astronomical”, a description rejected by Environment Minister Dr John Cortes who said it would deliver benefits to both health and reduced emissions. The works were split into...

