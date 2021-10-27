Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Billy back home in Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park

By Chronicle Staff
27th October 2021

A person “thankfully with a conscience” has returned Billy, an elderly rabbit, to his enclosure in the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park on Wednesday morning.

A media plea was issued by the AWCP on Tuesday when it was discovered that the elderly black and white rabbit had been taken from his enclosure, leaving his partner Poppy behind and alone.

“Someone had put him back in his enclosure this morning.. thankfully unharmed,” said Jess Leaper from AWCP.

UK couple in the UK Mr and Mrs Floyd put up a £100 reward for his safe return.

The couple have sponsored Billy for many years and they even considered taking him to the UK when Billy lost his elderly girlfriend on Christmas Day last year.

The urgency to locate Billy stems not just for concern for him or Poppy but the fact he needs a special diet and is currently on medication, without which his health will be compromised.

Most Read

Brexit

Spain extends Brexit interim measures on driving licences, healthcare and students

Tue 26th Oct, 2021

Local News

‘Naïve’ cocaine dealer jailed for two years

Wed 27th Oct, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Local News

Court of Appeal sends robust message on drink driving

Tue 26th Oct, 2021

Local News

Two drivers caught speeding at over 100km/h reported by RGP

Tue 26th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Automated numberplate recognition vehicles to enforce parking rules

27th October 2021

Local News
GRA joins other regulators in dialogue with tech giants on teleconferencing privacy safeguards

27th October 2021

Local News
Action for Housing urges ‘ambitious’ regeneration plan for Upper Town, asks questions on Road to the Lines

27th October 2021

Local News
Algarve rewilding project shortlisted for EOCA funding

27th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021