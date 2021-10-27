Billy back home in Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park

A person “thankfully with a conscience” has returned Billy, an elderly rabbit, to his enclosure in the Alameda Wildlife Conservation Park on Wednesday morning.

A media plea was issued by the AWCP on Tuesday when it was discovered that the elderly black and white rabbit had been taken from his enclosure, leaving his partner Poppy behind and alone.

“Someone had put him back in his enclosure this morning.. thankfully unharmed,” said Jess Leaper from AWCP.

UK couple in the UK Mr and Mrs Floyd put up a £100 reward for his safe return.

The couple have sponsored Billy for many years and they even considered taking him to the UK when Billy lost his elderly girlfriend on Christmas Day last year.

The urgency to locate Billy stems not just for concern for him or Poppy but the fact he needs a special diet and is currently on medication, without which his health will be compromised.