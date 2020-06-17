Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Jun, 2020

Birthday marks end of chemo and 1000-km fundraiser

By Chronicle Staff
17th June 2020

Stepping out from St Bernard’s Hospital on Sunday morning, Simon Morgan was celebrating more than just his birthday: He had just finished his last chemotherapy session and was about to complete his 1,000-km challenge.

Mr Morgan set himself the challenge of running, cycling and swimming 1,000 kilometres while he received treatment for bladder cancer.

Last Sunday, he reached his goal.

The 52-year old set himself the challenge to raise funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

So far, he has raised over £4,200.

He started chemotherapy on May 10 and continued to receive it once a week at St Bernard’s, every Sunday until last weekend.

You can support Mr Morgan’s challenge on the JustGiving website: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/simonjmorgan

