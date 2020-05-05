Birthday treat as former GDP officer turns 90

Manolo Garcia, a former officer in the Gibraltar Defence Police, turned 90 on Monday and was given a special treat when nine serving officers and a police dog, Nemo, turned up outside his home in Laguna Estate to sing Happy Birthday.

When the officers arrived in four different vehicles, they blasted their sirens, alerting not only Mr Garcia but the whole estate to the celebration.

Onlookers appearing at their windows joined in clapping and singing Happy Birthday to a delighted Mr Garcia.