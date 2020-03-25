Bishop calls Gibraltar to join in Pope’s Covid-19 prayer

Pope Francis has urged all Christians to join together in prayer tomorrow, and this has been echoed locally by Bishop Carmel Zammit.

People have been asked to say the prayer ‘Our Father’ at midday today in a sign of unison as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Pope Francis also announced he will preside over a moment of prayer tomorrow at 6pm, and this will be broadcast live from the Vatican.

Bishop Zammit said the special blessing is a way to get absolution without visiting a church and seeing a priest.

LIVE STREAMS

The Catholic Diocese of Gibraltar has been live streaming masses on their Facebook page, as well as broadcasting mass on their channel Rock1 and on GBC.

Bishop Zammit said the live streams from the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe, the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned and St Joseph’s Church have been “very successful”.

Monsignor Paul Bear told the Chronicle the live streams from St Joseph’s Church had done “incredibly well”, with one of the streams gaining over 1,500 views from across the globe.

Mgr Bear said the response from the community had been “amazing” with people all the way from Venezuela tuning in.

The live streams can be seen on the ‘St Joseph’s Parish Gibraltar’ Facebook group and mass is live streamed daily as from 11.30am.

DONATIONS

The Catholic Diocese of Gibraltar is also calling for donations as the parishes, eight priests and those the church employs, depend almost totally on generous donations for their running costs.

With the churches closed to the public due to coronavirus, Bishop Zammit has called on to the public to continue donating to the church.

Before coronavirus collection of donations used to happen regularly after mass.

“We have two major historic buildings to maintain, five parish churches, the Shrine and various chapels and centres,” Bishop Zammit said.

“Indeed, without your support, we simply could not manage as a Diocese. Without this support we cannot deliver our spiritual and pastoral care. Without you, we cannot look after those in need. Without you we will not be able to look after our priests when they too will fall ill. Without this support, we could not give back to you in the form of the priestly ministry you are accustomed to.”

“The Covid-19 situation is affecting everyone in our community, individuals and businesses alike. The Church is no different.”

“Since we operate from your charitable contributions, it means that now that there are no religious services, practically all our normal income through Sunday collections and devotional offerings have suddenly ceased.”

“Many have been asking how they can continue to support the Church in this time of pandemic crisis. Thank you for showing this sensitivity and interest to help us.”

Donations can be made online on catholic.gi or by direct bank transfer addressed to: ‘The Registered Trustees of the Catholic Church’ Bank address: Gibraltar International Bank Ltd. Ince’s House, 310 Main Street, Gibraltar. Sort Code: 60-83-14 Account number: 00812001

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

GBC

Monday to Sunday

Holy Mass at 6pm

Rock1 television channel, Facebook and Catholic.gi live streaming

Monday to Sunday

Holy Mass 6pm followed by the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and Rosary/Stations of the Cross

Rock1 – u-mee channel 902, Sofi channel 110, GibSat 602000