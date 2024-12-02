Bishop Fitzgerald School raises record £6,770 for Prostate Cancer Support

Bishop Fitzgerald School's traditional shave-off event raised a record £6,770 for the Prostate Cancer Support Group’s Walnut Campaign, with students sponsoring staff to grow moustaches and top fundraisers earning the chance to shave them, promoting charity, empathy, and community engagement.

Just after break-time on Monday morning at Bishop Fitzgerald school, pupils walked to the sports hall in eager anticipation of the traditional shave-off event.

Straight after the midterm break, pupils were informed of The Prostate Cancer Support Group’s Walnut Campaign that spans the month of November. For several years, the school has encouraged pupils during this month to sponsor a staff member to grow their moustache and raise funds, with a chance of being the top fundraiser and shaving the staff member of their choice.

This year they had a record number of staff members growing their moustache and a record total of funds raised: a massive £6770.

“This is thanks to the effort and dedication of those taking part,” said a statement from the school.

“With a little music and encouragement in guiding the shaver, the pupils who had managed to raise the greatest amount with their sponsorship form had the chance to shave a third of the staff member’s moustache.”

Representatives from the Prostate Cancer group were in attendance to receive the cheque.

Over 100 pupils chose to sponsor a staff member. The school thanked each and every one of them for their effort.

“Charity events like these teach pupils important values like empathy and responsibility while also engaging with the community, raising awareness for important causes,” said the statement.