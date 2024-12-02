Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 2nd Dec, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Bishop Fitzgerald School raises record £6,770 for Prostate Cancer Support

By Chronicle Staff
2nd December 2024

Bishop Fitzgerald School's traditional shave-off event raised a record £6,770 for the Prostate Cancer Support Group’s Walnut Campaign, with students sponsoring staff to grow moustaches and top fundraisers earning the chance to shave them, promoting charity, empathy, and community engagement.

Just after break-time on Monday morning at Bishop Fitzgerald school, pupils walked to the sports hall in eager anticipation of the traditional shave-off event.

Straight after the midterm break, pupils were informed of The Prostate Cancer Support Group’s Walnut Campaign that spans the month of November. For several years, the school has encouraged pupils during this month to sponsor a staff member to grow their moustache and raise funds, with a chance of being the top fundraiser and shaving the staff member of their choice.

This year they had a record number of staff members growing their moustache and a record total of funds raised: a massive £6770.

“This is thanks to the effort and dedication of those taking part,” said a statement from the school.

“With a little music and encouragement in guiding the shaver, the pupils who had managed to raise the greatest amount with their sponsorship form had the chance to shave a third of the staff member’s moustache.”

Representatives from the Prostate Cancer group were in attendance to receive the cheque.

Over 100 pupils chose to sponsor a staff member. The school thanked each and every one of them for their effort.

“Charity events like these teach pupils important values like empathy and responsibility while also engaging with the community, raising awareness for important causes,” said the statement.

Most Read

Local News

As Sacarello’s café set to close, Patrick sells his art collection

Sun 1st Dec, 2024

Brexit

Stumbling blocks to Gib treaty are ‘deeply technical’ and unrelated to ‘age-old’ cross-border politics, CM says

Thu 28th Nov, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

How we roll…

Sun 1st Dec, 2024

Local News

Govt set to launch online sale of customised vehicle registration plates

Wed 27th Nov, 2024

Local News

Five Govt departments to relocate to Bassadone building, freeing up Crown properties ‘potentially’ worth over £10m

Sun 1st Dec, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd December 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP launches Christmas Drink Driving Campaign

2nd December 2024

Local News
OTWO wraps up Sustainable Transport Campaign with launch of ‘Bus for Us’

2nd December 2024

Local News
Ministry of Employment attends British Association of Supported Employment Conference

2nd December 2024

Local News
Gibraltar Heritage Trust receives TOUR TALK system donation from GHITA

2nd December 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024