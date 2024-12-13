Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary celebrate Staff Appreciation Week

Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School recently celebrated Staff Appreciation Week, led by Miss Chipol, to honour the dedication and hard work of the school’s staff.

Pupils from Years 3 to 6 began each day by writing kind messages for teachers and staff, highlighting their invaluable contributions.

A special breakfast, served by pupils dressed as chefs with “BFUP Take Out” hats and aprons, brought joy and gratitude to all.

The Minister of Education, Dr John Cortes, also joined in to enjoy the celebrations.

The week featured an inspiring assembly and video, crafted by Miss Chipol, and concluded with homemade cakes, snacks, and personalised acrostic poems written by pupils and gifted to staff.

The event was a resounding success, fostering gratitude, positivity, and motivation among staff while celebrating their vital role in the school community.

“It was great to see the pupils coming together and having fun celebrating and thanking all the school’s staff for everything they do throughout the year,” said Dr Cortes.