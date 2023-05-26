Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th May, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary: Year 6 Eco-Warriors “Poop Bags”

By Chronicle Staff
26th May 2023

Year 6 pupils from Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary have taken on the mantle of Eco-Warriors and are actively working to make a positive impact in their community by creating and distributing poop-bag dispensers for dog owners to use.

“These pupils are demonstrating a deep sense of pride in the area their school building is located and a commitment to keeping it clean and beautiful for everyone,” said a statement from the school.

“Their initiative and creativity are a testament to the power of youth leadership and the potential for even the smallest actions to make a big difference.”

The project was based on an original idea from the Gibraltar Scouts.

“It is a great example of how ideas can be shared and adapted to benefit different communities,” the statement added.

Recently, the Eco-Warriors invited Year 1 pupils from St. Paul’s Lower Primary to the school for a presentation about the importance of their role and enriched the experience with a game, which they all enjoyed.

The Year 1 pupils were also given the opportunity to attach some of the “Poop Bags” onto the school gates. Minister for Education and the Environment, Dr John Cortes, said: ‘These Eco-Warriors are setting a wonderful example for their peers and for all of us. Their dedication and passion are an inspiration, and they give us hope for a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future. It's heartening to know that there are young people out there who care so deeply about the world around them and are willing to take action to protect and preserve it.’

Most Read

Local News

Calentita food festival to return this year

Thu 25th May, 2023

Brexit

Chronology of any UK/EU treaty announcement ‘not yet agreed’ - CM

Thu 25th May, 2023

Local News

Brothers jailed for Waterport road assault

Wed 24th May, 2023

Local News

Met Office strike closes Gib airport, causing disruption for hundreds of passengers

Wed 10th May, 2023

Local News

Former Deputy Governor engaged to advise on civil service reform, raising heated exchange in Parliament

Thu 25th May, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th May 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Customs recovers two tonnes of cannabis worth £9m off east side

26th May 2023

Local News
Introductory presentation delivered to recent entrants of the Public Service

26th May 2023

Local News
Gib’s position on self-determination ‘will never change’ - Bossano

25th May 2023

Local News
Former Deputy Governor engaged to advise on civil service reform, raising heated exchange in Parliament

25th May 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023