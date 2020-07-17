Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Black masks, white roses as Spain honours its Covid-19 victims

A general view of a state tribute in memory of Spain's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims, at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

By Reuters
17th July 2020

Wearing black face masks, Spanish and foreign dignitaries paid tribute to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic and the health workers combating it in a ceremony on Thursday led by King Felipe VI.

Many of the roughly 400 guests outside the Royal Palace in Madrid, including relatives of some of the more than 28,000 victims of the disease in one of Europe's worst-hit countries, laid white roses on a black pedestal surrounding a bowl of burning coals.

The king told the relatives of the victims: "You are not alone in your pain, it's our shared pain, it's our grief that today is witnessed here by all Spaniards."

He said many of those who had died were elderly people "whose lives changed the course of our history" towards democracy.

The king praised families for abiding by one of Europe's toughest lockdowns "with great courage, self-sacrifice and discipline", which he said was fundamental to combat the pandemic.

"Spain has shown its best spirit. Because when the years go by and we remember this time, these days, we will also remember that we have given ourselves an example, once again in our history, of civility, of maturity, of resistance, of commitment to others," he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and other senior EU officials, and World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also attended the event at the Armoury Square of the palace.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez paid tribute to the public servants "who have fought the pandemic on the front line".

In a rare moment of unity despite frequent tensions with Madrid over Catalonia's pro-independence drive, the separatist leader of the Catalan regional government, Quim Torra, was present at the event.

But the right-wing Vox party - the third-largest force in parliament - refused to attend, labelling the event "an advertising campaign for the government" and saying that "the victims' truth is not being told". (Reuters)

Most Read

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Local News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Bluefin tuna seized from Spanish vessel in BGTW

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Rent in Spain falls for first time in six years amid pandemic

17th July 2020

UK/Spain News
‘No assumption’ coronavirus vaccine will be developed, chief adviser says

17th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Russians ‘almost certainly’ tried to interfere in general election, says Raab

17th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Spain's daily coronavirus infections hit highest since May 10

17th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020