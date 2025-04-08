Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Blackout caused by cable damage during battery installation at North Mole

Drivers slow down as a widespread power outage on Tuesday leaves traffic lights in the dark.

By Chronicle Staff
8th April 2025

Gibraltar was hit by a widespread power outage on Tuesday after a major cable was accidentally damaged during work to install a backup battery system meant to provide electricity in the event of a blackout.

Home and businesses across Gibraltar were left without electricity at around 4.40pm and it was at around 6pm that engineers at the Gibraltar Electricity Authority were able to commence restoring power.

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service took to social media to alert people that it was receiving a large number of calls as a result of the power outage.

“Crews [were] deployed all across Gibraltar mainly for persons trapped within lift cabs,” the GFRS said.

The Royal Gibraltar Police was left without phone lines, posting a mobile contact number on social media to enable people to contact the control room.

Its normal phone lines were back online at around 6.45pm.

The GEA said the cause of the outage was accidental damage to a major cable in the area of the North Mole Power Station.

“The damage occurred during works being carried out by Calpe Electrical, a contractor commissioned by the GEA to install reserve battery power systems,” the GEA said.

“The contractor had been provided with a schematic diagram indicating the location of all relevant cables to avoid.”

“Calpe Electrical has fully accepted liability for the incident.”

The reserve battery power system, known as the Battery Energy Storage Station [BESS], is a zero-emission alternative to existing diesel generators that provide grid support and stability services.

The aim of the BESS is to provide resilience to Gibraltar’s electricity supply and reduce the Rock’s carbon footprint.

Most Read

Local News

Armed police arrest man after Waterport Road altercation

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Features

Meteorologist Stephanie Ball marks decade as Gibraltar’s trusted weather expert

Sun 6th Apr, 2025

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Community Care not-for-profit subsidiary to provide domiciliary care

Mon 7th Apr, 2025

Features

‘One missed call is too many’

Mon 7th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
John Mackintosh legacy at 60, still at very much the heart of this community

6th December 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#ChaiWithPriya Are books political?

26th November 2024

Unite calls off demonstration over care staff pay delays, as GSD keeps pressure on Govt

11th November 2024

Local News
Honorary Research Fellowship for Gibraltarian based at the Gibraltar National Museum

25th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025