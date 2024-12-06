Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Dec, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

John Mackintosh legacy at 60, still at very much the heart of this community

By Alice Mascarenhas
6th December 2024

As we continue on our journey through the 60 years of the John Mackintosh Hall there can be no doubt this institution continues to be at the heart of this community.Author of the book ‘Making a Difference: The Life and Times of John Mackintosh’, Richard Garcia, believes the Hall which continues to be in constant...

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024