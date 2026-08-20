Bland Group to sell Blands Travel as it focuses on tech and security

The Bland Group is poised to complete the sale of Blands Travel to El Martillo after over 40 years in the tourism industry, reflecting the group’s growing focus on the digital, technology and security sectors.

News of the sale emerged after Bland contacted local suppliers earlier this week to update them on the development.

“After 40 years in the tourism industry, Bland Group has decided to focus its efforts on other non-travel sector businesses,” Bland said in a statement confirming the planned sale.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but we believe the time is now right to take this step.”

The Bland Group did not disclose the value of the deal but said it would reinvest the proceeds “entirely” in Gibraltar.

In confirming the sale, Bland described El Martillo as a fourth-generation local business that had grown into one of Gibraltar's largest employers.

“With its vision, expertise and commitment to developing Gibraltar's tourism industry, we are confident that this acquisition will add value to Gibraltar and create further employment opportunities within the sector,” the statement said.

The Bland Group, which has roots on the Rock stretching to 1810, employs around 400 people in Gibraltar and operates businesses including OSG Security, BG Tec, Gibair, The Rock Hotel and The Calpe Lounge.

The group also operates several businesses in the UK in sectors ranging from construction of hovercraft and specialised amphibious technology to cybersecurity.

Blands Travel, a destination management company, provides tourism services in Gibraltar, southern Spain and Morocco for leading tour operators and travel agents.

The group said the jobs of staff at Blands Travel would be protected as part of the sale to El Martillo.

“Bland Group has built, bought and sold companies since 1810,” said group chief executive Nicholas Gaggero.

“We try to align the organisation with our vision for the future, which leads to a process of constant evolution.”

“Today, we're deploying new technologies, expanding into new geographies, and investing in new assets classes.”

“Blands Travel has been an important part of this story for over 50 years. We anticipate a transaction soon which will catapult the business forward under new leadership.”

“Importantly, all jobs will be protected, and we plan to reinvest the proceeds entirely in Gibraltar.”

John Paul Payas, the chief executive of Bland Ltd, said the sale of Blands Travel had been “a difficult but important decision” for the Bland Group.

“We are proud of what we have achieved over the last 40 years, but the time has come to move forward and invest in other areas such as digital and technology sector, which is more in line with the Bland Group vision,” he said.

“We wish El Martillo every success for the future.”

Bland thanked the Government of Gibraltar, clients, partners and colleagues for their support throughout the years.